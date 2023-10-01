Athletics vs. Angels Highlights

Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
How far will his box be from Taylor Swift?
Alvarez won a unanimous decision to retain his titles by scores of 118-109 twice and 119-108. Yahoo Sports had it 119-108 for Alvarez.
Sam Hartman would not let Notre Dame lose.
Ole Miss trailed for much of the second half.
Messi last played Sept. 20 against Toronto when he was substituted off in the 37th minute.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
Ray Davis had one of the best single-game performances in Kentucky history.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
Dame's arrival in Milwaukee was a little awkward.
Baylor overcame a 28-point second half deficit to storm back and get a much-needed win over UCF.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
Kyler Murray has not played or practiced for the Cardinals since tearing his ACL in a game last December.
Nick Sanchez said he was hit by a 'cheap shot' while walking back to his hauler after the race. Per media at the track, the alleged aggressor was Matt Crafton.
The Buffaloes scored 27 points in the second half but it wasn't enough.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
Shohei Ohtani is the first player from Japan to finish a season with the most popular jersey in MLB.
The Mariners are playing with the urgency befitting a team fighting for a playoff spot. But statistically, they’re probably playing their final series of the season.
The who and how of the Liberty's early scoring was the most impressive and indicated a win was in reach. It was the most efficient of the series for the team collectively.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.