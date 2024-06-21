Athletics take on the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (41-34, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (28-49, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (5-3, 5.25 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Athletics: Joey Estes (2-2, 5.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -167, Athletics +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Minnesota Twins to start a three-game series.

Oakland is 28-49 overall and 17-21 at home. The Athletics have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .375.

Minnesota has a 41-34 record overall and an 18-18 record on the road. The Twins are 26-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Twins are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 13 home runs while slugging .430. Miguel Andujar is 15-for-41 with a double and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has a .308 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 13 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Royce Lewis is 15-for-38 with six home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .247 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Twins: 7-3, .332 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.