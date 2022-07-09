Athletics trade Christian Bethancourt to Rays for two minor league prospects

A's trade Bethancourt to Rays for two minor league prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One of the Athletics’ best bats is headed to the Tampa Bay Rays in the team's first big trade of the summer.

Prior to the A’s Saturday matchup with the Houston Astros at Oakland Coliseum, the team announced that catcher/first baseman Christian Bethancourt has been traded to the Rays for two minor leaguers: right-handed pitcher Christian Fernandez and outfielder Cal Stevenson.

Bethancourt’s destination was reported first by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times after The San Francisco Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara shared Bethancourt was saying goodbye to his teammates in the clubhouse Saturday.

Both the A’s and the Rays made the deal official shortly after.

Bethancourt was recalled by the A’s in mid-April, returning to the majors for the first time since 2017.

In 56 games this season, Bethancourt slashed .249/.298/.683 for Oakland and led the team in batting average. He was behind only Ramón Laureano and Sean Murphy in slugging percentage and has four home runs with 19 RBI so far on the season.

With the Rays’ Class-A affiliate in Charleston this season, Fernandez posted a 5-2 record with a 2.79 ERA in eight starts. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound right-hander struck out 87 batters across 58 innings in Charleston while issuing 25 walks and holding opponents to a .201 batting average.

Stevenson has logged 170 at-bats with the Rays’ Triple-A affiliate in Durham this season, slashing .265/.376/.353 in 57 games with two home runs and 17 RBI.

While neither prospect is listed among the Rays’ top 30 prospects on MLB.com, it’s evident toe A’s saw enough in both to send one of their hottest hitters to Tampa Bay.