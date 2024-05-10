Athletics surpass 20 runs in win over Lions

May 9—The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team beat Schaeffer Academy (0-8 overall) 21-0 in five innings in Marcusen Park Wednesday.

Landon Meyer pitched five one-hit shutout innings for LP and he also had two doubles.

LP (8-0 overall) has allowed just five runs this season.

LP pitching: Landon Meyer (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 3 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 3 R; Logyn Brooks, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Hunter VaDeer, 0-for-2, R; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-3, 3 R; Jack Klingfus, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Isaac Small, 1-for-2, double, RBI, R; Joey Schulte, 1-for-1, R; Hunter Wollenburg, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Dawson Jenkins, 3-for-3, 4 RBIs, 3 R; Grady Meyer, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R