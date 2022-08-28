Athletics stun Yankees with wild walk-off on throwing error in extras

What a win! A's stun Yanks with walk-off on throwing error originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For the first time since July 4, 1925, the Athletics and New York Yankees were scoreless through nine innings on Saturday night.

Then things got a bit whacky in extra innings, capped off by a throwing error from DJ LeMahieu that allowed Shea Langeliers to score in the 11th inning to give the A's a wild 3-2 win over the Yankees at the Oakland Coliseum.

To even get to that point, the A's needed some heroics.

After the Yankees scored twice in the top half of the 10th on a wild pitch and an error on the same play, the A's miraculously rallied to tie it in the bottom half of the inning.

Stephen Vogt kept the A's alive with a game-tying two-run homer. Incredibly, Vogt is the first A's player to hit a game-tying homer against the Yankees in extra innings since 1925.

What a year 1925 was.

VOGT TATTOOED A TWO-RUN HOMER. TIE GAME. pic.twitter.com/6DI089sHJs — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 28, 2022

Vogt spoke to NBC Sports California after the win and became emotional when talking about his family being at the game and getting to see him hit that homer.

Stephen Vogt got emotional talking about his family being in attendance to witness his game-tying homer and the A's walk-off win ðŸ˜¢ pic.twitter.com/fCUibb7wQu — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 28, 2022

Prior to extra innings, the story of the game was Adam Oller, who pitched the best game of his MLB career. The 27-year-old allowed just one hit and walked one in eight shutout innings while striking out three. And he did it all on 88 pitches.

Oller lowered his ERA this season from 6.41 to 5.66 with his performance against the high-powered Yankees offense.

On the eve of the celebration of the 2002 team that won 20 straight games, the A's gave their fans in attendance something to feel really good about.