Athletics still have 'fight' in them despite loss to Yankees

A's still have 'fight' in them despite loss to hot Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

OAKLAND -- Heading into Thursday night’s 7-6 loss to the New York Yankees, Athletics manager Bob Melvin said even though the Yankees were playing well, it was the A’s who needed to play better.

Despite the loss, the offense certainly did better.

“After what we’ve been going through, to be down 6-0 and come storming back like that, it’s a good feeling -- at this point in time, we’re looking for small victories -- obviously, win or losing the game is the most important thing, but I did like the fight,” Melvin said.

The A’s trailed 6-0 after the top of the third inning, but eventually pulled even on Josh Harrison's solo home run in the fifth. The game remained tied heading into the ninth. That’s when Aaron Judge singled to score the go-ahead run.

Starter James Kaprielian said you sometimes have to give props.

“To be honest, I’m bummed at the way it went, but I’m proud at the way I competed because I felt like I made some good pitches and I felt like my stuff was decent tonight and they put some good swings on it,” Kaprielian said. “Sometimes you got to tip your cap, that’s what I’m learning, you got to tip your cap, acknowledge the other guys who swing the bat pretty good.

"But I got punched in the face and it was important for me personally, the staff, the front office, my teammates especially that I wanted to be back out there and I wanted to put up a zero for those guys. I’m disappointed with those two innings, but I’m proud about the way I bounced back. That’s what I’m going to remember about the game. That’s the positives. I’m going to try and continue to use that and build it into my next start.”

Kaprielian gave up six earned runs and three homers across five innings while striking out eight.

The fight was the theme of the night. A’s third baseman Matt Chapman noticed it too.

“We got down pretty big early and the ability for us to not let that get us down and we chipped away, chipped away and ended up tying this game, Kap gave up a few runs there early but was able to come in and keep us in the ballgame and got us in a groove a little bit,” Chapman said.

Chapman went 2-for-2 with a home run.

“I think we can’t hang our heads too much, that’s a really hot team over there,” Chapman added.

Thursday was the Yankees' 12th straight victory.

Injury notes:

- A’s outfielder Stephen Piscotty will undergo surgery on Saturday after being diagnosed with a sprained left wrist.