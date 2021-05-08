Athletics' Sean Manaea loses no-hit bid in eighth inning vs. Rays

Manaea loses no-hit bid in eighth inning of A's-Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Athletics starter Sean Manaea had that look through seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at the Coliseum on Friday.

Manaea appeared to be on a collision course with his second career no-hitter. Then Rays third baseman Mike Brosseau got in the way.

Brosseau led off the top of the eighth inning with a line drive double to right center, ending Manaea's bid for history.

Amazingly, Manaea and Brosseau were teammates at Andrean High School in Merrillville, Ind., so they will have a funny story to talk about at the next reunion

The next batter, catcher Mike Zunino, drove in Brosseau with a single to center to tie the game 1-1. Manaea would strike out Kevin Kiermaier for his 10th punch out of the night. But at 81 pitches, that would be the end of the night for the lefty.

The 5,058 fans in attendance gave Manaea a standing ovation when manager Bob Melvin removed him from the game.

A little over three years ago, on April 21, 2018, Manaea no-hit the Boston Red Sox at the Coliseum, the seventh since the franchise moved to Oakland.

While Manaea didn't throw his second no-hitter Friday, he did lower his ERA this season to 3.07. In 7 1/3 innings, he allowed two hits, one earned run and walked one while striking out 10 Rays batters.