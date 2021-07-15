Athletics' relocation search could expand to six cities, Oakland mayor says

Alex Didion
·4 min read

Oakland mayor claims A's relocation search could expand originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics and team president Dave Kaval have publicly admitted that their search into a potential new home for the franchise has included multiple visits to Las Vegas, but Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf told KGO 810 Wednesday that there are additional locations the top brass could look into if the July 20 City Council meeting vote doesn't approve a term sheet the team "agrees with."

"I'm not sure if the public realized that the A's had only gotten permission to talk to Las Vegas, and right now the commissioner is saying if we don't get a vote on a term sheet that the A's agree with next week, that he is going to authorize them to start talking to at least six other cities that also are interested," Schaaf told KGO's Nikki Medoro. "Portland, some cities in Canada, none of these cities is in California, and two of them are in Canada.

"So this really is a make-or-break moment for the Oakland A's and Oakland. You know Nikki, I have always believed in this project, I see it as transformative, I see it as something that Oaklanders will be proud of for generations to come. And, because it has such a strong community benefits package, it will not just be keeping the A's in Oakland, it will be great jobs, it will be transportation improvements and it will be desperately needed affordable housing projects."

Oakland's city council will meet at 9 a.m. on July 20 for a non-binding vote on the A's proposed Howard Terminal ballpark.

Kaval has been adamant that the organization only will be staying in Oakland if the Howard Terminal project is approved.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred called Las Vegas a "viable" destination for the A's while speaking during the All-Star festivities in Denver earlier this week.

“Las Vegas is a viable alternative for a major league club, and there are other viable alternatives that I haven’t turned the A’s loose to even explore at this point," Manfred said Tuesday when speaking with the Baseball Writers' Association of America (h/t John Shea of The San Francisco Chronicle). 

"Thinking about this as a bluff is a mistake. This is the decision point for Oakland as to whether they want to have major league baseball going forward.”

RELATED: Manfred talks A's future in Oakland, possible Las Vegas move

The A's president did speak to the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week and identified two sites in Henderson, Nev. that the team is considering. Kaval also didn't rule out the A's potentially utilizing the organization's current Triple-A affiliate's stadium in Las Vegas as a temporary home before a new stadium is built either in Oakland or elsewhere.

The Oregonian's John Canzano reported in late May that Kaval, A's owner John Fisher and other top executives would be making a "fact-finding" trip to Portland in June. Kaval denied any such plans publicly.

Las Vegas and Portland have been the two most-discussed options for the A's, but Canada could offer some interesting destinations. Montreal has been clamoring for an MLB team ever since the Expos packed up and moved to Washington D.C. in 2005. Vancouver also would be a West Coast option across the border, although the Seattle Mariners might have something to say about an MLB team coming so close to the Emerald City.

Schaaf didn't name any of the six potential cities the A's could expand their search to, but it is safe to say the team will be aggressive about seeking out new locations if next week's vote doesn't go their way.

Tuesday will be a monumental day for the city's fate as a professional sports destination, as the A's are the final Big 4 franchise left after the Warriors and Raiders have relocated in the past decade.

Recommended Stories

  • How Chris Sale fared in first Red Sox rehab start

    Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale pitched three innings in his first rehab start Thursday. Here's how it went.

  • Q&A on sexual assault case involving Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

    Trevor Bauer is under investigation for sexual assault by the police and by MLB. How is the situation likely to unfold? What can the Dodgers do?

  • Angels sign outfielder Adam Eaton after White Sox release

    The Los Angeles Angels signed Adam Eaton just two days after being released from the White Sox.

  • Singapore unveils huge solar panel farm

    This is one of the world's largest floating solar farmsLocation: SingaporeIt’s made up of 122,000 solar panelsmaking it as big as 45 football fieldsIt produces enough electricity to power the island's five water treatment plantsThe project is part of Singapore's plan to quadruple its solar energy production by 2025to help tackle climate change(SOUNDBITE) (English) HEAD OF INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS FOR SINGAPORE AND SOUTHEAST ASIA, SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES, JEN TAN, SAYING:"Solar energy in fact is one of the most important sources of green energy. In order to facilitate our Singapore Green Plan, solar energy is something that we really need to deploy and increase the deployment. However the challenges is the intermittancy of solar panels. It's affected by rainy weather and cloudy weather. So we are continuously looking at energy storage solutions to complement this. Hopefully in the next one to two years it will become commercially viable and the intermittancy is no longer an issue."Courtesy: Sembcorp IndustriesThe farm could reduce carbon emissions by about 32 kilotonnes annuallywhich is comparable to taking 7,000 cars off the roads(SOUNDBITE) (English) HEAD OF INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS FOR SINGAPORE AND SOUTHEAST ASIA, SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES, JEN TAN, SAYING:"With the experience that we have gained and the capabilities we have built we hope to grow not only in Singapore but in the region, to build more floating solar plants."

  • Watch Red Sox prospect Triston Casas' latest massive home run

    Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas absolutely crushed a home run Wednesday night in the Portland Sea Dogs' win over Reading.

  • All-Star slugger Gallo wants to stay in Texas at deadline

    Joey Gallo has repeatedly said he wants to stay with the Texas Rangers. The All-Star slugger is also well aware that he could be traded in the next two weeks by the team that drafted him. The still-rebuilding and last-place Rangers are certain to get inquiries from contending teams before the July 30 trade deadline about the big left-handed hitter and Gold Glove-winning right fielder just back from his second All-Star Game and first Home Run Derby appearance.

  • Manfred: A’s fate in Oakland to be decided in coming months

    Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months.

  • Orioles-Rays game will make MLB history with all-female broadcast team, in-studio hosts

    The crew will call the MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube on Tuesday.

  • Daron Sutton 'very surprised' the Angels fired him as play-by-play broadcaster

    Daron Sutton said his removal was "100% without incident" and unrelated to any disciplinary action. He called the majority of the Angels' games this season.

  • On deck for MLB's 2nd half: Trades, playoff races and prizes

    Across the globe, everybody is watching Shohei Ohtani in awe and intrigue. Major League Baseball can only love the attention from around the world surrounding the Angels' two-way star and the spotlight he's brought to the sport. Will Jacob deGrom, Walker Buehler and Gerrit Cole join the list soon?

  • Eli Manning pokes fun at brother Peyton for awful All-Star Game first pitch

    Peyton Manning's first pitch at the MLB All-Star Game did not exactly go well and his younger brother, Eli Manning, let him hear about it.

  • Joe Judge's Julian Edelman story goes against Cassius Marsh comments

    Former Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge recalled how he and wide receiver Julian Edelman had a very different experience in New England than ex-defensive end Cassius Marsh.

  • Cannes to screen Hong Kong protest documentary, risking controversy

    The Cannes Film Festival will show a new documentary on Friday chronicling the 2019 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests and shining a light on protesters' stories, in a surprise addition to the line-up for the cinema showcase. "Revolution of Our Times," by native Hong Kong filmmaker Kiwi Chow, follows several protesters and documents clashes with police, in what the director previously described to Reuters as his attempt to help the movement live on. The Hong Kong government recently enacted new guidelines that allow authorities to censor films on the basis of safeguarding national security.

  • Bay Area renters have to make between $31 and $68 an hour in order to afford an apartment

    Bay Area renters have the most expensive housing in the country, according to a new report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

  • Austin Cindric to drive Penske's iconic No. 2 next season

    Austin Cindric will replace 2012 NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski in Team Penske's flagship No. 2 Ford next season. Roger Penske had planned to put the reigning Xfinity Series champion in a Cup car next year fielded by Wood Brothers Racing in a technical alliance with Team Penske. Keselowski's departure opened the iconic No. 2 seat in-house for Cindric, the 22-year-old son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric.

  • Maria Taylor in talks with ESPN rival NBC: report

    Though ESPN host Maria Taylor has been making headlines recently, it hasn’t hurt her marketability. According to a report from […] The post Maria Taylor in talks with ESPN rival NBC: report appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Four-Star Cornerback Benjamin Morrison Commits To Notre Dame Football

    The Fighting Irish are up to four defensive back commits in the 2022 class, and their latest one is a big-time player.

  • How all five Red Sox players fared in 2021 MLB All-Star Game

    Here's how Red Sox All-Stars Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes performed on Tuesday night.

  • Five most important players for MLB's second half: Yankees count on DJ LeMahieu in AL East race

    With the second half starting Thursday, USA TODAY Sports examines five of the most important players in the months to come.

  • AFC North watch: Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins gets a tooth knocked out by his wife

    Steelers backup QB Dwayne Haskins lost a tooth after being punched by his wife