Athletics release renderings for potential 30,000-seat Las Vegas stadium

The A’s move to Las Vegas could be made official as soon as next month

Renderings for the Athletics’ proposed Las Vegas stadium are here, and they look incredible.

The A’s released initial renderings for a 30,000-seat ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday afternoon, giving fans an idea of what their move from Oakland to Nevada would look like.

First look at the Oakland Athletics' planned $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas 👀



— 30,000 seats

— Retractable roof

— Views of the Strip



“We are excited to share our vision for the A’s potential new home,” A’s team president Dave Kaval said in a statement. “As our first conceptual design, we will continue to refine the look and feel of the ballpark over the next year. We hope our project goes beyond a traditional ballpark and serves as a catalyst for community development and engagement. It follows in the footsteps and success of the professional sports teams that come before us, in creating union jobs, stimulating economic growth and fostering investments in the community.”

The 30,000-seat stadium would feature a partially retractable roof, and home plate would face Las Vegas Boulevard. The Bally’s Corporation is planning to construct a new 1,500-room hotel and casino across from the stadium on the 34-acre site which would be separate from the ballpark.

The Athletics released photos of what their Las Vegas stadium could look like on Friday, and it would be incredible. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The A’s reached an agreement with Bally’s to build the $1.5 billion stadium earlier this month. It will sit on the current site of the Tropicana Las Vegas casino near the MGM Grand hotel. The A’s reportedly reached a tentative deal to receive up to $380 million in public funds for the project.

The A’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas is not yet official, though MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said team owners could vote on it as soon as their meetings in New York next month. The A’s current lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires in 2024.