Athletics' Ramón Laureano suspended 80 games for PED violation

A's OF Laureano suspended 80 games for PED violation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy, MLB announced Friday.

Laureano tested positive for Nandrolone, per MLB's statement.

The A's released a short statement after the news was announced.

"The A’s were disappointed to learn of this suspension. We fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Ramón back after the discipline has been served," the statement read.

Laureano also released a statement through the MLB Players' Association.

The Major League Baseball Players Association issued the following statement from Ramón Laureano: pic.twitter.com/j7aLbnceIs — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) August 6, 2021

