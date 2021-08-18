Athletics provide positive Chris Bassitt update after scary injury

A's provide positive Bassitt medical update after scary scene originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Athletics can exhale a bit after holding their collective breath Tuesday as starting pitcher Chris Bassitt was struck in the face by a line drive against the Chicago White Sox. Bassitt left the hospital Tuesday night, and the diagnosis is positive for what could have been.

On Wednesday morning, the A's released the following statement: "Chris was released from Rush University Medical Center last night. He received stitches for two facial lacerations and was diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery. An exam of his right eye was normal for vision and no other damage is currently noted in the eye or the orbital bone. In addition, a head CT scan revealed no further injury.

"We are grateful to the White Sox, their medical staff, and the doctors and nurses at Rush for their excellent care. We’ll have more information on Chris as it becomes available."

Bassitt's agency also released a statement Wednesday morning, thanking everyone for their love and support.

Thank you to everybody who has reached out on #MeisterSports family member @C_Bass419 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fLusH2vrYc — Meister Sports (@Meister_Sports) August 18, 2021

The A's wound up losing 9-0 to the White Sox. Bassitt was charged with three earned runs in one inning before exiting the game.

Following the loss, the A's, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox now all are tied at the top of the AL wild-card standings, competing for the top two spots.