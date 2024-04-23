Athletics play the Yankees leading series 1-0

Oakland Athletics (9-14, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (15-8, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (2-0, 1.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Yankees: Marcus Stroman (1-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -213, Athletics +177; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the New York Yankees.

New York has a 6-4 record in home games and a 15-8 record overall. The Yankees are 12-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Oakland has a 9-14 record overall and a 5-5 record in road games. The Athletics have hit 23 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giancarlo Stanton leads the Yankees with five home runs while slugging .493. Alex Verdugo is 11-for-33 with five doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with four home runs while slugging .500. Seth Brown is 9-for-30 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.