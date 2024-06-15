Athletics play the Twins looking to stop road losing streak

Oakland Athletics (26-46, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-32, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joey Estes (2-2, 4.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (5-4, 5.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -189, Athletics +157; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to the Minnesota Twins looking to end a six-game road skid.

Minnesota has a 20-14 record in home games and a 38-32 record overall. Twins hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Oakland is 26-46 overall and 11-26 in road games. The Athletics rank fifth in MLB play with 81 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has a .298 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 12 doubles, two triples and six home runs. Carlos Santana is 12-for-38 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom is 9-for-31 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .300 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics: 2-8, .186 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.