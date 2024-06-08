Athletics meet the Blue Jays with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (30-33, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (26-39, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (4-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Medina (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -169, Athletics +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 1-0.

Oakland is 15-18 in home games and 26-39 overall. The Athletics have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.15.

Toronto has a 14-18 record in road games and a 30-33 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 19-29 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has nine home runs, 28 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .246 for the Athletics. Miguel Andujar is 11-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 30 RBI for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-37 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .204 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by three runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.