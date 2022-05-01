The Athletic's Max Bultman discusses who is to blame in Jeff Blashill era
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit Red WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Athletic's Max Bultman discusses who is to blame in Jeff Blashill era
The Athletic's Max Bultman discusses who is to blame in Jeff Blashill era
Heres everything you need to know about the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, May 2, 2022.
The Arizona Cardinals are going to have to figure out a way to score points and win games without their top receiver. Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday. Hopkins issued a statement on social media Monday night, saying he was “confused and shocked” to learn he tested positive for a banned substance.
The stars did their best to emulate "Gilded Glamour" — while many fell short.
The two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning fell 5-0 in Toronto in Game 1. There was a third-period brawl and first-period ejection.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill admitted he was hurt personally and professionally by receiver A.J. Brown departing the organization. But that wasn’t the only significant move Tennessee made that could significantly impact Tannehill’s job. The Titans also drafted Malik Willis late in the third round on Friday, giving Tannehill some potential competition for QB1. In his [more]
The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works MUCH harder.
Klay Thompson popped up Monday on the Warriors' injury report, but is good to go for Tuesday's Game 2 vs. the Grizzlies.
Best of luck to him!
Karate instructor and YouTuber Jesse Enkamp spent 30 days training in mixed martial arts and then went up against a pro fighter to test his new skills.
With few, if any, viable trade possibilities and with the Browns possibly needing a full-season starter if Deshaun Watson‘s suspension ends up being much longer than expected, Cleveland may indeed keep Baker Mayfield. Some have insisted Mayfield would never go along with that. Well, he has 18.8 million reasons to do so. He’s under contract. [more]
Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown credits this assistant coach for identifying the Grizzlies' final play of the game.
Norman also said two former world No. 1s have registered for LIV Golf's first event in London.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Urban Meyer's undoing was not his poor record with the team but rather losing trust amid mounting controversies.
It is finally official. Wayne Player was immediately banned for life from The Masters following his shameful marketing plot when Lee Elder was being honoured last year.
There were multiple incidents Monday nght that led to Tuesday discipline.
Former Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown revealed which teams tried to trade for him before his move to the Arizona Cardinals
Khloé Kardashian attended the Met Gala for the first time, and The Kardashian fans are all saying the same thing about her appearance.
Deion Sanders had two of the four HBCU players who were selected in the NFL Draft on his list of the 16 most draft-ready HBCU prospects.
Former NBA player Stephon Marbury is calling out Stephen A. Smith after the ESPN pundit made critical remarks about Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.