Athletics and Mariners meet with series tied 1-1

Seattle Mariners (35-28, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-38, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (2-0, 1.30 ERA, 0.58 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (4-4, 4.01 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -167, Athletics +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Oakland has a 25-38 record overall and a 14-17 record in home games. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.23.

Seattle has a 14-17 record on the road and a 35-28 record overall. The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.43.

Thursday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with a .275 batting average, and has 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 39 RBI. Miguel Andujar is 14-for-41 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has five doubles, five home runs and 24 RBI for the Mariners. Ty France is 10-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .218 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 8-2, .214 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.