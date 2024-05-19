Athletics look to stop 7-game road slide, play the Royals

Oakland Athletics (19-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (28-19, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (3-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (3-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -172, Athletics +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Kansas City Royals looking to stop a seven-game road losing streak.

Kansas City is 28-19 overall and 17-8 at home. The Royals have the ninth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.42.

Oakland has a 9-16 record on the road and a 19-29 record overall. The Athletics are 13-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with eight home runs while slugging .549. Adam Frazier is 5-for-23 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Abraham Toro leads the Athletics with a .298 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. Shea Langeliers is 12-for-33 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics: 1-9, .223 batting average, 5.85 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.