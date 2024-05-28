Athletics look to break road skid, face the Rays

Oakland Athletics (22-33, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-28, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (3-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (2-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics hit the road against the Tampa Bay Rays looking to break an eight-game road skid.

Tampa Bay has a 15-17 record in home games and a 26-28 record overall. The Rays have a 17-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has a 9-17 record on the road and a 22-33 record overall. The Athletics have a 15-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has nine doubles and nine home runs for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 8-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker is second on the Athletics with 21 extra base hits (10 doubles and 11 home runs). JJ Bleday is 9-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (side), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Austin Adams: day-to-day (neck), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.