Athletics legends on ESPN's list of top 100 MLB players of all time

Five A's legends on ESPN's all time MLB players list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics organization has been home to some of MLB's most iconic superstars.

Tied with the Boston Red Sox for the third-most World Series titles (9), the A's are one of baseball's most historic franchises.

In a recent ESPN ranking of the top 100 players in MLB history, the A's were well represented with five players making the list.

Here is where they landed:

82. Eddie Collins

The left-handed-hitting second baseman won six World Series Championships with the Philadelphia Athletics throughout his 25-year career.

Playing for Philadelphia for 13 seasons (1906-1914, 1927-1930) and the Chicago White Sox for 12, Collins was one of the game's best pure hitters for many years. He was the furthest thing from a power hitter but was still feared at the plate because he was such a patient hitter with a great eye. Collins posted a career line of .333/.424/.429 with 3,315 hits, the 10th-most hits in MLB history.

Winning the American League MVP award in 1914, Collins would go on to finish in the top 10 in MVP voting seven times in his career. Collins also stole the eighth-most bases (741) in MLB history, seven spots behind a certain player who will be mentioned later.

Inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1939, Collins will forever be one of the greatest infielders in the history of the franchise.

55. Reggie Jackson

Before he was known as "Mr. October" as a New York Yankee, Reggie Jackson was a superstar outfielder who helped the "Swingin' A's" of Oakland win back-to-back-to-back World Series titles from 1972-1974.

Throughout a 21-year career, Jackson hit .262/.356/.490 with 563 home runs, 2,584 hits and 1,702 RBIs. As a member of the A's, Jackson won the AL MVP award in 1973 while being named to 14 MLB All-Star games throughout his career.

Of course, Jackson went on to play five seasons with the Yankees, where he received the iconic nickname for his heroics in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series where he homered three times. Jackson's five total World Series titles have him tied for the fifth-most in MLB history. He was elected to the MLB Hall of Fame in 1993.

Story continues

54. Lefty Grove

Coincidentally, he threw right-handed.

No, just kidding. This iconic Philadelphia A's southpaw was one of the winningest pitchers of his generation. Throughout a 17-year career, Grove posted a record of 300-141 with a 3.06 career ERA in 3,940 2/3 innings pitched.

He won the AL MVP award in 1931 as a pitcher and would be named to six All-Star games throughout his career. Grove won back-to-back World Series titles with Philadelphia in 1929 and 1930 as well as two pitching Triple Crown awards.

Grove led the American League in ERA nine times while also leading the AL in wins four times. He was elected into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1947.

40. Jimmie Foxx

No relation to the actor, by the way.

This power-hitting first baseman was in competition alongside Babe Ruth as one of the game's best power hitters during his time.

Throughout his 20-year MLB career, Foxx hit .325/.428/.609 with 534 home runs, 2,646 hits and 1,922 RBIs in 11 seasons with the Philadelphia A's, seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox, two seasons with the Chicago Cubs and one season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Foxx helped the A's win two World Series titles in 1929 and 1930 while winning back-to-back AL MVP awards in 1932 and 1933 while tacking on another with the Red Sox in 1938.

RELATED: Report: A's, Braves had Olson trade talks before lockout

The nine-time All-Star also won the Triple Crown award and two batting titles. He was elected into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1951.

23. Rickey Henderson

Last, but certainly not least, the "Man of Steal," aka Rickey Henderson.

The greatest base stealer in MLB history was also one of the biggest personalities the game has ever seen. He was a must-see show, entertainment at its best.

Throughout his legendary 25-year career Henderson played 14 seasons for the Oakland A's, while also playing for the Yankees, Padres, Mets, Red Sox, Dodgers, Angels, Mariners and Blue Jays.

He hit .279/.401/.419 with 297 home runs, 3055 hits and 1,115 RBIs. Oh yeah, not to mention his 1,406 stolen bases, the most in baseball history.

Winning the AL MVP award in 1990, Henderson was also selected to 10 All-Star games.

Not only does Rickey own MLB's stolen base record, but he has 468 more than the player in second place, Lou Brock, who has 938 stolen bases. It truly is a record that will likely never be broken again. Henderson was one of a kind and was unstoppable on the bases.

After retiring in 2003, Henderson was elected to the MLB Hall of Fame in 2009 by a vote of 94.8 percent.