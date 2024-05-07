Athletics launch three homers in win over Martin Luther

May 6—The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team won its ninth straight game when it beat Martin Luther (8-2 overall) 11-1 in five innings in Marcusen Park Monday.

Hunter VaDeer hit two homers for LP (9-0 overall) and Jack Klingfus launched one homer.

LP pitching: Isaac Nelsen (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 9 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 0-for-3, R; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-1, 3 R; Hunter VaDeer, 2-for-3, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Nelsen, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Dane Schara, 1-for-3, R; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Isaac Small, 1-for-2, double, R; Hunter Wollenburg, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs