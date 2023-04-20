Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark site deal sends MLB Twitter into frenzy

A's fans, MLB Twitter react to team's Las Vegas ballpark site deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Athletics fans were dealt a crushing blow late Wednesday night when the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the team signed a binding purchase agreement for a potential ballpark site in Las Vegas.

Oakland mayor Sheng Thao then released a statement to The San Francisco Chronicle's Sarah Ravani saying the city was "ceasing negotiations" with the team after the agreement for the site in Las Vegas.

The news does not mean the A's officially are moving to Vegas ... yet, but the writing certainly is on the wall.

A's fans and baseball fans in general took to Twitter to express their frustrations with the news.

you had one job and that was to keep the aâ€™s in oakland. you PROMISED us that. now youâ€™ve done the exact opposite. youâ€™ve taken the team so many of us grew up loving away.



youâ€™re an utter disgrace and a failure @DaveKaval https://t.co/OhnQ6jRxpB — jack (@oaklandfan312) April 20, 2023

That whole â€œRooted in Oaklandâ€ campaign looks pretty hilarious — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) April 20, 2023

Oakland canâ€™t win. Welp, at least I got some cool childhood memories. Thanks Rickey Henderson, Dave Stewart, Carney Lansford, Dwayne Murphy, Shooty Babbitt, Dennis Eckersley, Terry Steinbach, Jose Canseco, Mark McGwire, Tony Armas, Tony Phillips, Mike Norris and Tony LaRussa. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 20, 2023

I always enjoyed taking trips to Oakland to see the Angels and A's. I'm gutted for A's fans. They have a great fan base and deserve so much better. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) April 20, 2023

Iâ€™m not even from the Bay Area. Actually over 2000 miles away.



However, the Aâ€™s are Oakland. The vibes around the team. The green collar mentality. Even if one follows them to Vegas, it canâ€™t feel the same. — Amazinâ€™ Aâ€™s Craze (@AmazinAsCraze) April 20, 2023

Some of my happiest sports memories are watching baseball games at the Oakland Coliseum



That place felt like a throwback to an era that was well before my time, but one that still felt like home nonetheless



Deepest condolences to Aâ€™s fans, you all deserve way better than this — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) April 20, 2023

Iâ€™ve now heard from the Oakland Mayor and the Aâ€™s. Oakland pulling negotiations. Aâ€™s placing entire emphasis on Las Vegas. Saying they made a sincere effort in Oakland but unable to make it work. Pretty stunning to say the least. — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 20, 2023

Oakland lost the Raiders, Warriors, and A's in a 5 year span



Just terrible



Oakland with no pro sports team is terrible — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) April 20, 2023

Genuinely feel for Oakland sports fans right now. Most Bay Area natives have so many happy memories attached to the Aâ€™s, the Coliseum, and the Battle of the Bay. It wonâ€™t be the same and Oakland deserves better. — keani ðŸ«§ (@keani_yafreak) April 20, 2023

The A's have called Oakland home since 1968 and fans understandably are very frustrated, as they have been for many years while the team attempted and failed numerous times to build a new ballpark in Oakland.

While a move to Las Vegas is not official just yet, it does appear that Oakland, and the San Francisco Bay Area, might be losing yet another professional sports franchise.