Athletics' Frankie Montas gets better with each dominant outing

Montas continues to notch on dominant outings for A's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Frankie Montas dazzled on the mound once again in the Athletics’ 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

“I was just happy to go out there and contribute to a win,” Montas said after the game.

In seven innings, Montas struck out eight, walked one, and surrendered two earned runs. His ERA now sits at 4.21.

Part of that contribution, in addition to the A’s having a strong offensive night, is the special comradery with his fellow starters.

The group has a unique bond. They’ll eat breakfast together, go on fishing trips and exchange pleasantries, and oddities in the dugout during games.

What in the world did Manaea do to Montas at the end? 😂 pic.twitter.com/VSatbeBS1u — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 16, 2021

“I feel like we’re just feeding off each other,” Montas said.

A’s second baseman Tony Kemp has seen Montas both at the plate and out on defense. Both are equally impressive.

“It’s electric,” Kemp said. “It’s 97 to 99 [mph] when it’s down in the zone, it’s got some sink to it, I know that he wants to hone in on locating his splitter.”

Kemp added that when Montas is throwing his bullpen sessions, he’s in a “pool of sweat” filled with hard work and mastering his craft.

“There’s no give-up in Frankie,” Kemp said.

Montas was informed about what Kemp said after the game and flashed his signature big grin.

“That makes me feel happy that he said that,” Montas added. “I go out there and try to give my best. I go out there trying to just help whenever I can. Try to do my job and support my teammates.”

Story continues

Montas’ splitter was an arsenal pitch that proved successful against Angels’ star Shohei Ohtani who couldn’t figure him out. Montas topping out at 99 on the night also helped in his endeavors.

Montas says he just feels himself getting better and better as his outings go on, and that appears to be true.

“Every time I got out there, I’m feeling better,” Montas said. “I’ve been working hard to try to get better. Just to be able to see results, I’m just grateful.”