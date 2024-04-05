Athletics file trademark for ‘Sacramento A’s’ and ‘Sacramento Athletics’

(FOX40.COM) — Within 24-hours of the Athletics announcing their move to West Sacramento, the organization filed to trademark “Sacramento A’s” and “Sacramento Athletics”, according to United States Patent and Trademark Office documents.

The trademark/service mark application shows that the filing was made by the Athletics Investment Group, LLC, formerly the DBA The Oakland Athletics Baseball Company.

Documentation states that “the mark consists of standard characters, without claim to any particular font style, size or color.”

When the team announced their move to West Sacramento, they also said they would not be bringing the Oakland name with them or taking on their potential future city name of Las Vegas.

Instead the team would go simply goes by A’s or Athletics.

The approval process of the trademark can take between 12 to 18 months. So A’s fans could find out on opening day 2025 if Sacramento will be adorned on the uniforms of the green and gold Athletics.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.