Athletics fan impressively chugs beer after incredible barehanded catch

A's fan impressively chugs beer after slick barehanded catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The play of the day during the Athletics' 10-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum didn't happen on the field.

The best moment happened in the stands during the top of the fourth inning.

White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada fouled off a pitch towards the second deck of seats, and the ball bounced down to the bottom level. A young woman snagged the ball with her barehand while holding a beer in her other hand.

She was pretty stoked with the feat.

Naturally, the next thing to do was chug the beer in celebration, much to the delight of NBC Sports California's Dallas Braden and Glen Kuiper.

.@DALLASBRADEN209 approves of this effort to finish the play — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 10, 2022

The A's lost their third straight to the White Sox and dropped their fifth game in a row overall, but that fan was a clear winner.