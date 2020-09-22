Athletics dethrone Astros, clinch first AL West title since 2013

There’s a new king in the American League West.

The Oakland Athletics officially dethroned the defending three-time division champion Houston Astros Monday thanks to Houston’s loss to the Seattle Mariners.

It’s Oakland’s first division championship since 2013. The A’s finished second to Houston the last two seasons despite producing back-to-back 97-win seasons. Unfortunately for the A’s, they also suffered back-to-back losses in the AL Wild Card Game.

This season, Oakland will host a best-of-three Wild Card Series that has been added for the 2020 season. The Wild Card Series begins on Sept. 29, and the entire series will be hosted by the higher seeded team. The winner will advance to the postseason bubble in Southern California for the ALDS, which begins on Oct. 5.

The A's will win the AL West for the first time since 2013, displacing the disgraced Astros atop the division. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) More

The A’s are looking to advance to the LDS for the first time since 2013. Oakland hasn’t won the World Series since 1989.

It’s an achievement worth celebrating for Oakland. Baseball fans everywhere are reveling in it with them because of Houston’s fall from grace stemming from the sign-stealing scandal.

Of course, it’s not over for the Astros yet, either. Despite their mediocre (27-27) record, they can still clinch a spot in MLB’s expanded postseason field. All they’ll have to do is maintain second place in the AL West.

