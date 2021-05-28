Athletics' Chris Bassitt moved to tears after career night in win

'Grateful' Bassitt moved to tears on career night for A's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chris Bassitt could only hold back his tears for so long before he broke down.

The Athletics ace reached a major milestone Thursday night, pitching a complete game -- and a shutout -- for the first time in his career during the 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels at the Oakland Coliseum.

“I’m not trying to be weird, but gosh dang,” Bassitt said in a video conference with reporters.

He then took a long pause and looked to the side.

.@c_bass419 got emotional after his impressive performance 😢 pic.twitter.com/bYLDkbwqDY — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 28, 2021

“I’m just trying to hold back tears right now, I mean that’s honest,” he said. “There’s so many people in this organization that have stuck by my side through so much crap, and I’m just so grateful honestly. I’m grateful.”

In nine innings, Bassitt struck out nine, walked just one and gave up two hits. He improved to 5-2 on the season, lowering his ERA to 3.21 and his WHIP to a career-low 1.00.

“Sorry, I need a drink -- you’re making me drink right now,” Bassitt laughed.

Bassitt then took a swig of his beer, just moments after displaying a trident A’s starter Sean Manaea purchased for the team.

“There are so many people that pushed me when I was going through so much crap,” Bassitt said. “My wife, obviously I have a little girl, but dang man.”

Bassitt named manager Bob Melvin, other members of the staff and even the clubbies who have supported him while he was going through this “crap" earlier in his career.

“They knew I was struggling through so much stuff,” he said. “I’m just grateful. I’m grateful to be here.”