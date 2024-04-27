Athletics bring 1-0 series lead over Orioles into game 2

Oakland Athletics (11-16, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-9, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (1-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-1, 4.64 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -178, Athletics +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics meet the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead.

Baltimore has gone 8-5 in home games and 16-9 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Oakland is 11-16 overall and 7-7 in road games. The Athletics have gone 2-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has three doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 17-for-44 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has six home runs, five walks and 12 RBI while hitting .173 for the Athletics. Tyler Nevin is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .275 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .193 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.