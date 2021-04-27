Athletics back in win column despite 'terrible' call at plate

A's back in win column despite 'terrible' call at plate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics managed to get back in the win column Monday after a 13-game victory streak was snapped Sunday, but it didn't come without some controversy.

In the top of the seventh inning, Elvis Andrus had the chance to extend the A's lead to 3-1 after a single from Tony Kemp. It was a bang-bang play at the plate, but MLB's new replay system was enacted to ensure calls were corrected in case the ruling on the field wasn't accurate.

However, after the replay, Andrus being called out was upheld by the umpires.

Andrus was called out on the field AND after review 🧐 pic.twitter.com/S99TJmWEl5 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 27, 2021

A's manager Bob Melvin, who was ejected from the game after arguing the call with the officials on the field, didn't mince words when asked about the play in his postgame press conference.

"That he was safe, that was the point I was trying to make, it was a terrible call," Melvin told reporters. "Enough said there."

Melvin is known for being pretty even-keeled, but he let the field umpires have it following the replay. Catcher Sean Murphy appreciates that Melvin stands behind his players, and knew he wouldn't just get tossed from a game without justification.

"When Bob gets upset at something, he usually has a pretty good reason," Murphy said postgame. "He doesn't go out there and get thrown out just for the sake of it, he's got our backs and when he thinks someone gets something wrong, he's going to protect us."

ESPN baseball insider Buster Olney expressed his displeasure at the call, calling the mistake "incomprehensible."

It's incomprehensible that this keeps happening. https://t.co/vBTNNpiU6K Again: There's need to be a statement of accountability from MLB tomorrow acknowledging the mistake. Or else it just looks like nobody really cares about getting it right. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 27, 2021

The A's can take solace in the fact that they held on for the win, especially when it comes on the road against a team that was one win away from the World Series in November.

We'll see if any additional discipline is headed Melvin's way, but as more and more of these calls get blown by replay officials, MLB could be forced to step in and re-examine the plays.