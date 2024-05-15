Athletics aim to end slide in game against the Astros

Oakland Athletics (19-25, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (17-25, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Aaron Brooks (0-0); Astros: Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.64 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -246, Athletics +200; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to break a three-game skid with a victory over the Houston Astros.

Houston has gone 9-12 in home games and 17-25 overall. The Astros have a 14-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 9-12 in road games and 19-25 overall. The Athletics are 13-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has nine doubles and 13 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 11-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 10 home runs while slugging .623. Abraham Toro is 15-for-46 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 2-8, .241 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Darell Hernaiz: 10-Day IL (ankle), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.