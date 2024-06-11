Athletics aim to end losing streak in matchup with the Padres

Oakland Athletics (26-42, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (35-35, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (4-5, 3.93 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -159, Athletics +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics, on a three-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 16-21 record at home and a 35-35 record overall. The Padres have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

Oakland has gone 11-22 on the road and 26-42 overall. The Athletics have a 14-26 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 12 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .322 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 18-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

JJ Bleday has nine home runs, 29 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .232 for the Athletics. Miguel Andujar is 12-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .284 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.