Athletics' 2022 starting lineup, rotation as predicted by MLB.com

A's 2022 lineup and rotation as predicted by MLB.com originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics are set to look a lot different this season.

After trading away stars Matt Olson, Matt Chapman and Chris Bassitt, the A's rebuild has officially begun. With rumors swirling regarding the availability of pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, Oakland might not be done either.

MLB.com recently predicted the lineups and starting rotations for each of the 30 MLB teams and it's safe to say that the A's looks quite a bit different from last year's 86-win club.

Lineup

1. Tony Kemp, L, 2B

2. Elvis Andrus, R, SS

3. Sean Murphy, R, C

4. Seth Brown, L, LF

5. Chad Pinder, R, RF

6. Billy McKinney, L, 1B

7. Kevin Smith, R, 3B

8. Sheldon Neuse, R, DH

9. Cristian Pache, R, CF

Rotation

1. Frankie Montas, RHP

2. Sean Manaea, LHP

3. Brent Honeywell Jr., RHP

4. Cole Irvin, LHP

5. Daulton Jefferies, RHP

Closer: Lou Trivino, RHP

Of course, if the A's decide to move Manaea and/or Montas, the roster will continue to change dramatically.

Cristian Pache, who was acquired from the Braves in the Olson trade, is projected to start in center field until Ramon Laureano serves the remaining 27 games of the 80-game suspension he received late last season.

It remains unclear just how competitive this A's team will be this season, but with two ace-caliber starters at the top of the rotation and a couple of homegrown sluggers in the heart of the order, it's still feasible to expect Oakland to play competitive baseball under rookie manager Mark Kotsay.