The Athletic: What went wrong with Marcus Rashford last season

Marcus Rashford’s last season for Manchester United has been underwhelming, to say the least.

The Athletic’s recent article throws light on what went wrong.

Concerns about Rashford’s off-field behaviour arose after he was seen partying in Belfast until late on two occasions.

Following this, he missed a Friday training session by calling in sick and subsequently missed an FA Cup tie against Newport County.

In response, manager Erik ten Hag fined Rashford two weeks’ wages, although the process faced delays.

During this period, Sir Dave Brailsford addressed the squad at Carrington, introducing the INEOS strategy to raise standards across the club.

Brailsford’s speech appeared to resonate with Rashford, who requested a one-on-one meeting with him.

The discussion lasted 90 minutes, after which Rashford seemed rejuvenated.

Despite initially turning down Rashford’s request to play against Newport, Ten Hag reinstated him for the match against Wolves, where Rashford scored the opening goal in a 4-3 victory for United.

Brailsford’s initiative included private meetings with every squad member to understand the club’s dynamics, avoiding any focus on Ten Hag.

However, sources reveal that Rashford has issues with Ten Hag’s management style.

Their relationship, initially strong during a productive first season, has become strained.

Rashford prefers succinct coaching instructions, a method employed by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who allowed him to excel in cutting in from the left.

The arrival of Rasmus Hojlund, who favours the inside left channel, has pushed Rashford wider, away from his preferred areas.

In an effort to manage intense scrutiny and online abuse, Rashford has hired Caroline McAteer, a PR professional who also works with Ronaldo, Sancho, and Varane.

This move has caused tension at United due to the challenging relationships these players have with Ten Hag.

United fans will be hoping that the English striker can replicate his 2022-23 form next season.

