The Athletic’s weekly picks includes Florida vs. Texas A&M

Florida football heads to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in an inter-divisional SEC matchup. The Aggies sit at 3-5 this season and are currently on a four-game losing streak.

BetMGM has the Aggies as a 3.5-point favorite. Typically, the home team is “given” three points, so the spread makes sense when you consider both programs have a lot of question marks heading into their matchup. Texas A&M is riddled with injuries and has had enough off-season issues to last an entire coaching tenure. Their offense is stuck in 2012, and conversations about Jimbo Fisher’s buyout have been more interesting than watching A&M’s offensive scheme.

Florida is currently facing the realities of a rebuild. After firing Dan Mullen after losing last year’s Georgia game they hired Billy Napier to overhaul the program. While Napier has had success off the field (recruiting, opening new facilities, etc), the result on the field has been inconsistent. The dismissal of Brenton Cox Jr. earlier this week did little to answer questions of depth that have plagued the defense this season.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic has released his picks against the spread, with Mandel praising Texas A&M’s freshman quarterback’s debut last week. Here is what he said:

The one glimmer of hope in A&M’s fourth straight loss last week to Ole Miss was the encouraging first start by freshman QB Conner Weigman (28-for-44, 338 yards, four TDs, 0 INTs). The Aggies now have a promising passing attack with Weigman and WRs Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III, and Florida ranks 87th against the pass. Texas A&M 27, Florida 20

Mandel’s analysis makes sense. The earlier complaints about Texas A&M’s offense were mostly because they had no one to consistently run Fisher’s complex system. While it’s still early, Conner Weigman showed last week that he could throw the ball well enough to be an SEC quarterback.

If the Gators want to leave College Station with a win, their defense needs to disrupt Weigman and make him look like the true freshman quarterback he is. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for noon EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

