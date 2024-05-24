How athletic is Titans’ 90-man offseason roster?

The Tennessee Titans have made several changes to their roster in 2024, with the team making a bunch of significant free-agent signings on top of the seven-man draft class it brought in.

But where does the current 90-man offseason roster rank in terms of athleticism?

For that, we turn to Kent Lee Platte, the creator of Relative Athletic Score, which uses player measurements and combine results to determine how athletic a player is.

Per Platte, the Titans’ cumulative RAS score is 7.07, which ranks 27th in the NFL. Here’s what Platte said about Tennessee:

I’m not sure any of the Titans rosters have ranked in the top half of the league since 2010, but this is actually one of their lower rankings. A bit more tightly grouped than most teams over time, but fewer trends to point out.

With players getting faster and faster on both sides of the ball, this isn’t great news for the Titans. However, athleticism certainly isn’t the end-all, be-all for success in the NFL, so don’t read too much into it.

Take the Los Angeles Rams, for example. They ranked dead-last on this list and haven’t had a roster score above seven since 2008, yet Los Angeles has been to the playoffs in five of the last seven years and won a Super Bowl during that span.

