Here’s how The Athletic thinks Florida is doing in the transfer portal

Not every player in the transfer portal has figured out where they will play college football next season, but most of the top names have found a new home already. While another wave of transfers could change things down the road, The Athletic has determined which Southeastern Conference teams were winners and which were losers in the portal.

Florida, unfortunately, is in the losers column, although there’s no denying that Billy Napier has brought in some quality talent through the portal. The problem is that the Gators lost a ton of SEC-caliber talent following the coaching change.

Jacob Copeland, the team’s leading receiver, transferred to Maryland, and tight end Kemore Gamble is now at UCF. Both finished the season with a team-high four receiving touchdowns. Offensive tackle Gerald Mincey defected to another SEC East team, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Florida also lost starters on the defensive end. Edge rusher Khris Bogle left for Michigan State, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate went to Utah and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper joined the Missouri Tigers. The Utes and Tigers are on Florida’s schedule in 2022.

The Gators did add running back Montrell Johnson from Louisiana and four-star cornerback Jalen Kimber from Georgia, but the losses outweigh the gains. We’ll see if Napier does some more work after spring to fill some holes he finds in spring practice.

The Athletic also acknowledged the additions of offensive linemen O’Cyrus Torrence and Kamryn Waites to the team, but it still wasn’t enough to consider Florida a winner. Not when other teams in the conference are poaching expected starters to play against the Gators.

That second wave will be crucial if it happens, and Napier does have a methodical approach to building his team. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him hit the transfer portal with the same tenacity as he did the high school recruiting trail this winter.

There’s also the matter of Napier getting back a few players from the portal. After Bogle left, he got edge rushers Lloyd Summerall III and Dante Zanders to return. Quarterback Emory Jones is also still with the team after declaring his intention to enter the transfer portal after Florida’s bowl game.

A big push after national signing day could make the Gators winners after all, but for now, the plus-minus isn’t in UF’s favor.

