The Athletic suggests Bengals go after veteran free agent WR

The Cincinnati Bengals have invested some future-minded assets into the wide receiver position over the last few years.

With Tyler Boyd gone and the future with Tee Higgins beyond 2024 a question mark, these moves were only natural.

Might the Bengals make more before next season, too?

The Athletic’s Randy Mueller noted recently that he would like to see the Bengals go after former Raiders standout Hunter Renfrow:

Renfrow is still a quality option in the slot, having shown very good quickness to separate from tight coverage and a feel for settling into zones and being available when QBs are forced to extend plays. He is only two seasons removed from a 103-catch season. I thought he might be a trade-deadline target last year, but the upheaval and timing of the front office/coaching changes with the Raiders scuttled any thought of moving him. The Bengals lost Tyler Boyd, who was a fixture in the slot the past few years, and there aren’t other options with previous production like Renfrow. He could be a plug-and-play option.

Renfrow is an interesting option given the way he could be a reliable target underneath for Joe Burrow.

That said, the selection of third-rounder Jermaine Burton seemed to put to bed any idea of a veteran addition, even for the slot. Burton can play inside or out, so he could get a chance, especially when the coaches move Ja’Marr Chase to the slot.

Burton, plus sophomores Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones, are the top names on the depth chart, with others like Trenton Irwin in the mix, too.

