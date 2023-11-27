The Athletic’s SEC vibes rankings not feeling Florida football at all

The current mood surrounding Florida’s football program is a somber one after a devastating defeat at the hands of its most fierce rival, the Florida State Seminoles, last Saturday. The Gators gave away a game they should have won in the Swamp, and instead, succumbed to the ‘Noles by a final score of 24-15.

With the regular season now in the bag, The Athletic’s Seth Emerson published his weekly vibe rankings for the Southeastern Conference 14 schools, and this time the Gators landed at No. 13 — just ahead of the cellar-dwelling Vanderbilt Commodores. Here is what he had to offer.

“A how-to guide on blowing a golden opportunity,” Emerson begins.

“First, upon taking a 12-0 lead and getting the ball into your opponent’s territory, all the momentum on your side, you call a double-reverse flea flicker that results in a penalty, backs you up and derails your momentum. Check,” he continued.

“Next, when taking the lead back, you commit 50 yards of penalties in the fourth quarter. Check. And now your program will miss a bowl and has its third straight losing season for the first time since the 1940s. Check, please.”

For the time being, that is the end of Florida football for the Gator Nation until the Orange and Blue game. That intrasquad exhibition will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium sometime this coming spring with a date and time yet to be announced.

