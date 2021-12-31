The Athletic’s Sampson suggests an All-American transfer on Notre Dame’s radar

The transfer portal has been a predominant way for many schools to fill holes at big positions. For Notre Dame, this past season was the contribution Jack Coan, the graduate transfer from Wisconsin, who was instrumental in the success of this years team.

As for next year, a massive hole will need to be filled, as star safety Kyle Hamilton has already declared early for the NFL. Yes, DJ Brown played fantastic and could return while Houston Griffith has exhausted his eligibility. There is a hole at safety for next year that will need to be filled.

How about an All-American replacing another All-American as The Athletic’s Pete Sampson recently suggested? Northwestern star safety Brandon Joseph has entered the portal and with the need for the Irish at the position, it makes complete sense for Marcus Freeman to purse the soon to be former Wildcat star.

Notre Dame could use help at safety in ‘22 and Northwestern is a school where academic fit isn’t a question. This might be worth monitoring. https://t.co/CCEetdPF1v — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 30, 2021

It remains to be seen where Joseph will end up, but he would be welcomed with open arms in South Bend.