The Athletic ranks Florida’s 2025 college football recruiting class

Florida football has been grinding away at the recruiting trail after an embarrassing collapse at the end of the 2024 cycle. Bill Napier and Co. have put a tremendous amount of effort into the upcoming 2025 class and the fruits of their labors are beginning to show.

Make no mistake, there is still a long way to go in this marathon but the Gators have been piling up the blue-chip official visit invites while hosting many top prospects during the spring practice season. There is good reason to feel confident in the program’s progress even if it is still early in the process.

The Athletic’s college football staff recently assembled to give its current rankings from top to bottom of the Power Four schools. Florida landed at No. 17 — between the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions — the same ranking they had last season at this point.

“The Gators’ NIL collective has gotten its act together since the Jaden Rashada fiasco, and the in-state talent pool will always keep UF in a strong position to be a top-20 program,” Manny Navarro notes.

“Florida’s 2024 recruiting class reached as high as No. 3 nationally but fell into the teens amid a five-game losing skid and a rash of decommitments to end the season. Billy Napier needs a boost of positive momentum or Florida will continue to slip further behind in an expanded SEC.”

The Gators will play their annual Orange and Blue game on Saturday, April 13, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET. The intrasquad scrimmage will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.

