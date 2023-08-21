The Athletic ranks all 133 college football teams, including Florida

The opening kickoff of Florida football’s 2023 campaign is a bit over a week away and the fanbase is champing at the bit for the return of their gridiron Gators. While the outlook for the upcoming season looks pretty bleak — depending upon how you look at it, of course — nothing beats college football season in the Southeastern Conference.

Ahead of the start of the fall schedule, The Athletic’s Chris Vannini published his rankings for all 133 Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Billy Napier’s Gators came in at No. 40 overall on the list, which is fairly consistent with the AP Poll’s preseason results.

Vannini’s rankings feature four SEC teams in the top 10, lead off by the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 1) as well as the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 3), LSU Tigers (No. 5) and Tennessee Volunteers (No. 10). The South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 21) and Ole Miss Rebels (No. 22) round out the conference schools in the top 25.

Ahead of Florida are the Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 33), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 35), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 36) and Texas A&M Aggies (No. 37). The Auburn Tigers (No. 47), Missouri Tigers (No. 54) and Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 77) round out the SEC schools on the list.

The Gators open its 2023 schedule on the road against the 12th-ranked Utah Utes on Aug. 31, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire