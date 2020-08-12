The Athletic proposes a Lions LB for Eagles CB trade

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia recently proposed the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles making a training camp trade, swapping back-seven defenders (paid).

Kapadia’s proposal: Even swap of Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin for Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones.

For Reeves-Maybin, this would be an opportunity to shift back to a 43 scheme (the Eagles defensive coordinator is former-Lions coach Jim Schwartz and they run his 43 Wide-9 scheme) which would highlight his strengths. His speed to the football and instincts would offer him more opportunities to find the field on defense in this scheme, either in subpackage MIKE work or as an every-down WILL.

For the Lions, adding Jones would reunite him with new Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin (who was the Eagles defensive backs coach during Jones’ entire NFL career) and would give the Lions youth, depth, and familiarity on the outside.

Desmond Trufant, Jeff Okudah, and Justin Coleman are expected to start and Amani Oruwariye looks primed to be the third option on the outside but adding Jones — a former second-round pick out of Washington — would give the Lions another option familiar with Undlin’s approach to playing in the secondary.

At linebacker, the Lions can afford to lose some depth with Reggie Ragland now in the mix but they would surely feel the loss on special teams. Working in their favor is the heavy investment the Lions made on special teams this offseason, but losing arguably their best non-kicking special teamer would hurt.

Erik’s take

Typically I am opposed to trade proposal suggested by writers who cover the league instead of a specific team, but Kapadia is a former Eagles beat writer and I think he makes a strong case that would benefit both teams.

Losing Reeves-Maybin’s special teams’ contributions would hurt for sure, but he is firmly on the bubble this training camp. While the upside of Jones — who could temporarily step up if Trufant or Okudah struggle to adjust to the Lions’ scheme — would offer the Lions insurance and the most important position in this defensive scheme.

Is Jones an upgrade over Mike Ford/Darryl Roberts?

Can Reggie Ragland replace Reeves-Maybin on defense?

Can Miles Killebrew replace Reeves-Maybin on special teams?

If the answer yes to those questions, this is a trade the Lions would probably entertain — and I wouldn’t blame them.