The Athletic projects Wisconsin to face an SEC opponent in 2023 bowl game

The Badgers get the season started on Saturday as they take on Buffalo at Camp Randall Stadium, but The Athletic is already looking ahead to bowl season and which teams will end up in a bowl game.

Wisconsin has mainly been projected outside of the New Year’s Six bowls by publications, but the streak of 21 straight bowl games should be safe this year. The Badgers have a top-five streak in the country when it comes to consecutive bowl game appearances.

In The Athletic’s final projections, Wisconsin landed in the Music City Bowl taking on South Carolina. The journey to a bowl game begins in just three days.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire