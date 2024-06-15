Advertisement

The Athletic predicts the value of Christian Darrisaw’s extension

trent knoop
·1 min read

Now that Justin Jefferson signed his major contract extension with the Vikings and will be wearing purple and gold for a while, the question remains: What’s next for Minnesota?

One of the first thoughts is to go straight to the left tackle, Christian Darrisaw. The former first-round pick in 2021 is signed through 2025, but the Vikings have reportedly been in contact with their franchise tackle on a long-term deal.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis took a stab at predicting what Minnesota would have to pay Darrisaw to keep him a Viking for the long haul. While injuries are a little concerning, the Vikings would have to pay him a lot of money to keep him.

Lewis predicts Minnesota will pay Darrisaw $87 million guaranteed on a four-year extension.

Darrisaw has yet to play a full season during the three years he’s been a Viking. But when healthy, there is no denying he is one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL. Per PFF, Darrisaw was the fifth-best tackle at pass blocking with an 85.3 grade in 2023. Run blocking took a little dip last season, with a 73.9 grade, but Darrisaw has been a consistent player since he entered the NFL out of Virginia Tech.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire