The Athletic predicts the value of Christian Darrisaw’s extension

Now that Justin Jefferson signed his major contract extension with the Vikings and will be wearing purple and gold for a while, the question remains: What’s next for Minnesota?

One of the first thoughts is to go straight to the left tackle, Christian Darrisaw. The former first-round pick in 2021 is signed through 2025, but the Vikings have reportedly been in contact with their franchise tackle on a long-term deal.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis took a stab at predicting what Minnesota would have to pay Darrisaw to keep him a Viking for the long haul. While injuries are a little concerning, the Vikings would have to pay him a lot of money to keep him.

Lewis predicts Minnesota will pay Darrisaw $87 million guaranteed on a four-year extension.

Darrisaw has yet to play a full season during the three years he’s been a Viking. But when healthy, there is no denying he is one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL. Per PFF, Darrisaw was the fifth-best tackle at pass blocking with an 85.3 grade in 2023. Run blocking took a little dip last season, with a 73.9 grade, but Darrisaw has been a consistent player since he entered the NFL out of Virginia Tech.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire