The Athletic predicts the Texas Longhorns’ football record in 2024

The Athletic is nothing if not bold. The publication has released its early SEC record predictions for the 2024 football season.

This season’s prediction does not have Texas going 4-8 although such a prediction has happened before. This year, the publication has Texas going 11-1 in its first season in the SEC. The lone loss? The Athletic has the Longhorns falling to the rival Texas A&M Aggies in their final regular season game.

This 2024 prognostication isn’t as far-fetched as the one from the 2022 season that had the Longhorns winning just four games. Albeit, it is surprising to predict that Texas will beat Michigan, Oklahoma and Georgia in the same season it loses to a rebuilding Texas A&M squad. That said, it’s hard to beat an 11-win season prediction in the team’s first season in the SEC.

Despite the upset prediction in favor of the Aggies, The Athletic does not seem high on the Longhorns’ rivals. Texas A&M is predicted to go 6-6, while Texas’ more bitter rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, are predicted to go 7-5.

The Athletic has Oklahoma dropping games to Texas in Dallas, Alabama at home, and three games on the road against Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU. In College Station, Texas A&M is predicted to lose to Notre Dame, Missouri and LSU at home with road losses to Florida, South Carolina and Auburn.

National media often miss what those close to the teams can see, but their predictions might not be that far off in this instance. We see the Longhorns as a double-digit win team, although the Sooners might be underrated nationally.

Way-too-early predictions will continue to roll in for the 2024 college football season. We will have a better idea of what players will make an impact for each team after their spring games.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire