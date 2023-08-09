The Athletic predicts the Jets having the 2nd-best defense in 2023

The New York Jets have aspirations of making a Super Bowl this season, and they’ll need both sides of the ball to perform at an elite level to make that happen. While the offense is getting the bulk of the attention upon the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, The Athletic’s Robert Mays believes the Jets will boast the second-best defense in the NFL in 2023.

Do you agree with @robertmays' picks for the NFL's top 10 defenses in 2023? pic.twitter.com/bJYx7tAQFr — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) August 7, 2023

Last season, the Jets allowed the fourth-fewest yards per game (311.1) and the fourth-fewest points per game (18.6). The only teams to surrender fewer points per game than New York in 2022 were the San Francisco 49ers, the Buffalo Bills, and the Baltimore Ravens.

It starts up front for the Jets as All-Pro interior defender Quinnen Williams is joined by John Franklin-Myers, Al Woods, and Carl Lawson in the trenches. The Jets have also taken Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV in the first round of the last two drafts, and both figure to have decent-sized roles in 2023.

In the middle of the defense, Quincy Williams starts alongside veteran C.J. Mosley and Jamien Sherwood. The Jets also recently signed veteran Nick Vigil to provide depth at the inside linebacker position.

On the backend of the defense, the Jets have one of the most talented cornerback duos in Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. Michael Carter II, Bryce Hall, and Brandin Echols will compete for the No. 3 spot at the cornerback position.

At the safety position, Jordan Whitehead enters his second year with the Jets, while Adrian Amos signed with New York after spending the last four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Assuming that the Jets can remain healthy on the defensive side of the ball, they’ll certainly be in contention for the best defense in the NFL.

