The Athletic predicts Chargers’ MVP for 2021 season

The Chargers are flooded with play-makers on both sides of the ball, but who will have the biggest impact in the upcoming season?

The Athletic predicted most valuable players for all 32 teams, and for the Chargers, Daniel Popper gave the title to edge defender Joey Bosa.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is the expected answer, but I am going in a different direction: edge rusher Joey Bosa. He was outstanding last season despite battling numerous injuries — two concussions, knee, triceps, ankle and shin. He was far and away their best defensive player and, more than once, single-handedly kept the Chargers in games with timely sacks, pressures and tackles for loss. I firmly believe he would have been in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation if he had been healthier. The Chargers hired a defensive mastermind head coach in Brandon Staley, who has proven adept at getting the most out of star players. Bosa is at that level, both as a pass rusher and a run defender. In this new, more aggressive defensive scheme, we could see a career season from Bosa, as long as he stays on the field.

There’s a reason why Bosa was the second-most disruptive player in the NFL last season. The 25-year old impacted both against the pass and run, all while still dealing with various injuries.

Given the fact that games are won and lost in the trenches and Bosa will be playing for defensive-minded Brandon Staley, he could truly be the game-changer for the Bolts this season.

However, I am going to counter and go with safety Derwin James as my prediction for Los Angeles’ MVP in 2021.

James has proven himself as a one-man wrecking crew that has dictated a large portion of the team’s success since entering the league back in 2018.

In his rookie season, which is the year James did play a complete season, he was an All-Pro and the Chargers were 12-4 and in the playoffs. The past two seasons, in which he was hurt, they had a losing record and missed the playoffs both years.

When James is on the field, opposing offenses are more prone to struggle due to his rare abilities against the pass and run. That skillset should only be unlocked even more playing under Staley, where his versatility will be put to good use.

Should he stay healthy, James increases the Chargers’ chances of making a deep run in the upcoming season.