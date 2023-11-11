The Athletic’s prediction for Florida’s Week 11 matchup with LSU

Florida football prepares for its gridiron gruel against the LSU Tigers as the regular season schedule continues to wane. The Week 11 matchup between two Southeastern Conference rivals is a big one for the Gators, but their opponent is a formidable one.

Days ahead of the penultimate SEC game on the schedule for both programs, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman weighed in on what he expects to go down this weekend in the bayou along with his other top-25 picks. His take is one of the majority, picking the home team to prevail over the visitors with little difficulty.

“The Gators have been better than expected while the Tigers have been worse,” Feldman notes. “But I still have a lot more faith in LSU’s skill talent than Florida’s, particularly in a game in Baton Rouge.”

He predicts a final score of 37-20, in favor of LSU.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 11, inside Tiger Stadium and can be watched on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire