The Athletic praises the Vikings for moving on from Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins helped put the Vikings franchise on an upward directory when he signed in 2018, after holding on for years they moved on. That decision came when the team told Kirk Cousins they would be targeting a rookie quarterback, and the veteran passer wanted to get a chance to be a long-term solution elsewhere.

That move by the Vikings franchise is now being praised by Mike Sando of The Athletic.

Sando wrote up a piece of moves he liked most from each NFL franchise, and for the Vikings, it was moving on from Kirk Cousins. He writes:

“The Vikings finally are putting into place a long-term plan at quarterback. Whether it’s a great plan or a good plan or a bad plan is hard to know right now. But they’ve picked a lane and now can build around J.J. McCarthy instead of going year-to-year with Kirk Cousins while everyone wondered what was coming next.”

The Vikings were very active this offseason and while they made no major splashes in acquisitions, the move to not re-sign Cousins is big. Coming off a major injury at 35 years old, no one is sure what to expect from Kirk Cousins.

The move to get a veteran in Sam Darnold and then draft the future in J.J. McCarthy is a major move in the right direction for the franchise.

