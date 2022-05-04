Athletic player comparisons for all 11 of Packers’ 2022 draft picks

The Green Bay Packers got bigger and faster with another athletic class of draft picks in 2022.

Based on testing numbers, size and athletic profiles, it is possible to compare the new Packers to current or former NFL players in an effort to uncover clues about how each rookie will project to the next level. We used Relative Athletic Score to help guide the process.

Keep in mind, the Packers have specific types at all positions, making comps easier. Many of the players picked compare favorably to past Packers. However, in many cases, these are absolute best-case scenarios. What fun would this exercise be if the players weren’t compared to potential best-case scenarios?

Here is an athletic player comparison for each of the Packers’ 11 draft picks:

LB Quay Walker: Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell

An easy one. Even Matt LaFleur thinks Walker is a clone of Campbell, the team’s All-Pro linebacker. There aren’t many linebackers standing almost 6-4 that can run 4.5. The Packers now have two. Walker is more explosive than his veteran teammate.

DL Devonte Wyatt: Jets DL Quinnen Williams

Almost identical height, weight, speed and leaping ability. Wyatt and Williams both win with a quick first step. Both were dominant SEC players. Amazingly, Wyatt might be a little more explosive, giving him more potential as a disruptor.

WR Christian Watson: Former Packers WR Javon Walker

The common comparison for Watson is Marquez Valdes-Scantling. No offense to MVS, but he’s just not in the same athletic tier as Watson, one of the most athletic receivers ever. Walker, another long, lanky receiver with elite movement ability, is the far better comp. Both are around 210 pounds and ran sub 4.4, with elite leaping power. It took Walker a year or two, but he became an elite pass-catcher for Brett Favre.

OL Sean Rhyan: Washington OL Brandon Scherff

This would be a best-case scenario, but Rhyan and Scherff have similar or identical size (in terms of height, weight, arm length and hand size), speed within 20 yards (10-yard split, 20-yard split) and lower-body power (vertical, broad). Scherff had elite agilities, but Rhyan is no slouch there either. Like Scherff, who played left tackle at Iowa but moved inside at the NFL level, Rhyan will likely go from left tackle at UCLA to guard for the Packers.

WR Romeo Doubs: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Here’s an unexpected one. While Doubs didn’t have official scores for RAS, he did run the 40-yard dash in roughly 4.5 seconds, hit 34″ in the vertical leap and 10-3 in the broad jump during an individual pro day before the draft. Line those numbers up with CeeDee Lamb and you get almost a perfect match. Doubs is slightly bigger, and his 10-yard split is almost certainly faster than 1.58.

OL Zach Tom: Chargers OT Rashawn Slater

Drafting elite athletes increases your chances of hitting on an elite prospect. Tom is a perfect example. He’s one of the most athletic and versatile prospects in the draft class, so many of his top comps are elite players, like Slater. Tom might not be as powerful as Slater, but he’s a close match in just about everything else, including size, arm length, speed and agility. Maybe Tom could have a bright future at offensive tackle.

OLB Kingsley Enagbare: Former Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith

This one looks like a bit of a stretch, but consider: the Packers list Enagbare at 265 pounds, giving him a Za’Darius-like body type, and both are power rushers lacking some of the elite, bendy agility of other top rushers. Smith was able to overcome his lack of top-end speed and agility to become one of the NFL’s most disruptive rushers. Enagbare is more explosive, with a better 10-yard split and vertical, but he’ll have to overcome many of the same athletic hurdles. Fittingly, the Packers gave Enagbare the No. 55, Smith’s old number.

S Tariq Carpenter: Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons

Think of Carpenter as Simmons Light. Like Simmons, Carpenter is moving from safety to linebacker in the NFL. Simmons is a little bigger and has elite top-end speed, but Carpenter has similar length, elite leaping ability (almost identical vertical, broad jump) and short-area quickness (identical 10-yard split). Speed and lower-body explosiveness at his size make Carpenter an intriguing seventh-round pick.

DL Jonathan Ford: Former Packers DL Mike Pennel

Surprise, surprise, another Packer. Like Pennel, Ford can’t be viewed as an elite athlete, even at his size. But the size is impressive, and Pennel has played a lot of football despite his lack of top-tier movement ability. The Packers will hope Ford is as hard to move off the spot as Pennel.

OT Rasheed Walker: Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk

Walker wasn’t able to do pre-draft testing due to a knee injury, so this is a size comparison more than anything. Like Walker, Ramczyk didn’t do pre-draft testing. They are almost identical in terms of height, weight, arm length and hand size. Walker has obvious upside, but matching Ramczyk – who has been a high-end starter for the Saints for years – will be tough.

WR Samori Toure: Former Cardinals WR Steve Breaston

This was a tough one, but Breaston – a quick slot receiver with return ability – looks like a match. Toure isn’t the biggest receiver, but he has deep speed, quickness and special teams experience. The Packers wouldn’t mind Toure turning into a productive slot receiver and returner.

BONUS! RB Tyler Goodson: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Small, but quick and explosive? That’s Aaron Jones, and that’s also Tyler Goodson. Being 10 pounds lighter than Jones could be a big deal for Goodson as he transitions to the NFL, but his athletic traits are intriguing. He’ll have a chance to stick if he can prove strong enough for the next level.

