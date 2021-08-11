The Athletic places Sixers forward Tobias Harris in the 4B tier ranking

With the NBA now in the middle of summer league and they are moving forward into the offseason, this is the time for some player rankings around the league.

The Athletic has begun putting together their player rankings as they have placed players into tiers. Their ranking system is made to not put players in numerical order, but to place them in categories with similar players.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, they have a representative in the fourth tier in the form of Tobias Harris. The borderline All-Star averaged 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 51.2% from the floor and 39.4% from deep while helping the Sixers earn the No. 1 seed in the East.

The Athletic placed Harris in the 4B tier along with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Bojan Bogdanovic. They are classified as “wing almost-stars”:

This is a group of players who can get efficient buckets in a variety of ways. They may even do a little playmaking and run a second-unit offense, but there’s just a little something extra missing. In the case of Tobias Harris and Bojan Bogdanovic, they may not have quite the same impact in the postseason — both have been about 30 points less efficient in terms of True Shooting Percentage in the playoffs relative to the regular season.

The notion about Harris not being a playoff performer is somewhat true. His first three playoff runs were underwhelming, but he had a solid 2021 postseason run. He averaged 21.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8% from the floor and 37.2% from deep.

Harris is going to continue to play a big role in Philadelphia moving forward as they expect him to make big plays out on the floor next to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

Reminiscing on Joel Embiid-Andre Drummond Sixers feud after signing

Related